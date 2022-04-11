Netflix Launches A “Double Thumbs Up” Button So Its Recommendations Would Actually Make Some Sense

Netflix has dropped a new announcement that might make me hate the streaming service a bit less. It has added a rather bizarre, and I am saying it right, a “Double Thumbs Up” recommendation system that builds on top of the existing Thumbs Up/Down buttons.

The new Netflix double thumps up button (aka Love this!) would appear next to the existing like/dislike buttons, and as Netflix says, would make the recommendation system better for the users. In other words, the company wants to get more insight into your viewing habits that its AI system can’t harvest.

“A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations,” Netflix says.

The streaming giant is facing tight competition from the likes of Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO. Hence, making movies and tv shows recommendations more relevant is the least it could do.

The new Netflix Double Thumbs Up recommendation feature is available on its apps across Android, iOS, TVs, and its website. To see it in action on the Netflix website, click on a title card and hover on the single thumbs-up button to discover the newer option.

