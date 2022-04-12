Netflix Launches ‘Double Thumbs Up’ Button To Know What Shows You Love

Netflix introduced a Double thumbs up button in addition to the existing thumbs up and thumbs down button. The new button aims to learn more about the content that you absolutely love. It is a distinction from the usual like/dislike button available on the popular streaming platform. The new button is available across the devices and OS that support Netflix.

What is the double thumbs-up button?

Netflix announced today that a new double thumbs up button is available for Netflix users. The button will have a distinctive design featuring two thumbs. It will be present next to the like and dislike button combination that you see on Netflix.

What’s the benefit of another like button?

You could benefit from a double thumbs up button as Netflix uses the data gathered from the thumbs up button to generate personalized recommendations. When you like a show or movie on Netflix, the algorithm suggests similar content. But the like button isn’t enough to indicate whether you actually loved the show and want to see more of it. It could be impulsive feedback. Or you may have liked the show but didn’t love it to the extent to see more shows like it.

Netflix is trying to understand what its users like and the double thumbs up button is a perfect example of that. Rather than delivering vague recommendations, Netflix can understand the difference between like and absolutely loved content. Thus, it can dive deep into understanding the user’s preference and make precise recommendations.

Netflix may even compare and contrast the information from the single thumbs up button and the double thumbs up button. The double thumbs-up button will be available from 11 April 2022 on Android, iOS, TV, and web versions. Users can leverage the new button to get tailored recommendations and watch everything related to a particular character, cast, or theme of a show available on Netflix.

The double thumbs-up button could be a great suggestion for other big platforms like YouTube. It has a vast amount of free content but it disabled the counter for the dislike button a few months back. So, making a guess about the video and if it’s worth watching became difficult. Maybe YouTube could learn a thing or two from Netflix and add a double thumbs up button too!