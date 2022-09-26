Netflix Is Bringing The Anime Adaptation Of Capcom’s Onimusha

In its recent event, Tudum, Netflix revealed many upcoming projects. While many exciting upcoming projects from Netflix await us in the coming months, we’re here to talk about the anime adaptation of Onimusha, a series of games by Capcom.

The anime adaptation of Onimusha is being produced by Sublimation. For those unaware, Sublimation is behind anime works like Dragon’s Dogma, Walking Meat, and others. Furthermore, the direction of Onimusha anime is being helmed by Takashi Miike. Takashi Miike is known as the director of 13 Assassins, Ichi the Killer, and Audition, among other movies.

While the details are thin about the Onimusha anime as of now, Netflix did release some pictures of the artwork of the upcoming anime. Interestingly, Capcom said that the anime would feature “3DCG” style anime characters which would be hand drawn. Furthermore, the protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, is detailed after Toshiro Mifune.

Image: Netflix

For samurai fans, Toshiro Mifune is no new name. The actor, who is famous for appearing in 16 Akira Kurosawa films, including the Seven Samurai, The Hidden Fortress, and Throne of Blood, is a prominent figure in Japanese cinema.

It's your first look at ONIMUSHA, an anime based on CAPCOM's legendary game. Created by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai from Sublimation, with Musashi Miyamoto modeled after Toshiro Mifune #TUDUM#TUDUMjapan#ONIMUSHA#鬼武者 pic.twitter.com/oeX6FO2hWS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

Capcom’s legendary Onimusha series

For the uninitiated, Onimusha is a series of video games created by Capcom. The video game series captures the stories of Japanese legends and retells their stories with a hint of supernatural elements, further bringing a unique perspective to the tales of the old.

While Capcom released the first ever Onimusha game way back in 2001, we say this is a much-needed anime adaptation for the long-running series. Meanwhile, the latest game in the series, Onimusha: Warlords, which is a remaster of the first game released in 2001, came out in 2019. Since then, the series has been rather quiet about any upcoming projects, if any.

Interestingly enough, perhaps we might get some updates on a new Onimusha game. Or perhaps Capcom will develop another main storyline via the anime and then adapt it into one of the games? Whatever the case might be, only time will tell. Lastly, we’ll make sure to bring you any updates on Netflix’s Onimusha, including the cast and the release date.