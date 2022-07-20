Netflix Acquires Australian Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix has officially announced the acquisition of Animal Logic, a Sydney-based animation studio. The duo builds on a long history of collaboration. Having collaborated on films such as Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant and the recently announced The Shrinking of the Treehorns animated film.

Founded in 1991, Animal Logic is led by CEO and co-founder Zareh Nalbandian. Animal Logic has worked on blockbusters such as The Lego Movie, Happy Feet, and Peter Rabbit. It has also worked on visual effects for classic films such as The Matrix and The Great Gatsby, among many others.

Netflix Acquires Animal Logic

Here’s a statement released by Amy Reinhard, Netflix VP, studio operations, on Tuesday:

“Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio. Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.”

The streaming company added that it “will continue to work with many other studios around the world for animated series and film needs.” Netflix has also recently acquired the rights to many of Roald Dahl’s characters. Many of which would be adapted into animated films in the future. The company did not disclose the terms and the purchase price for Animal Logic. But said it would make the acquisition from cash on hand. Netflix expects to close the deal later this year, subject to certain regulations.