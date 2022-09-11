NBA 2K23 Cracked For PC On Release!

NBA 2K23 is the newest entry in the famous basketball simulation game series by 2K Games. It is the 24th installment in the NBA 2K franchise, notorious for releasing new titles yearly with just a few changes. However, NBA 2K23 was cracked by pirate groups just after its release.

Pirate groups have also cracked many other popular games recently. These include popular AAA titles such as Spider-Man Remastered, Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

NBA 2K23 Cracked

Pirate groups easily cracked the game as it was released without DRM protection. The cracked game first appeared on an underground Steam community (CS RIN). However, the cracked version for NBA 2K23 can not access MyCAREER mode as it is completely online.

NBA 2K23 was cracked by pirate groups using a Steam emulator. It is not the first time pirate groups have cracked a AAA game using this method. They previously cracked games such as Sifu, Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Life Is Strange, and many others.

About the game

NBA 2K23 doesn’t feature any groundbreaking improvements, as is the tradition with all annual 2K sports games. However, the developers have added some new game modes, such as MyNBA Era and the returning Jordan Challenge.

The only gameplay improvements are the new and improved shooting and dribbling mechanics. However, we still recommend checking out NBA 2K23 on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. Unfortunately, the game still feels a lot like NBA 2K22 despite its $60 price tag.

Similarly, FIFA 23 is also coming out on September 30, 2022. The series’s fans should mark their calendars as this might be the last “FIFA” game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.