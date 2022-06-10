NASA Officially Forms A UFO Research Team

NASA is assigning a team to research the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) early in the fall. It is to create a report for the observations of unexplainable aerial events. It includes objects which can’t be identified as natural phenomena or aircraft from a scientific viewpoint.

The study will emphasize recognizing the available data, the most effective ways to collect prospective data, and how NASA can incorporate the data to develop a further scientific understanding of UAPs.

The major concern with drawing scientific conclusions regarding the nature of such events is the limited information, observations, and understanding of UAPs. The unidentified atmospheric phenomena are interesting for both air safety and national security.

Researching and finding natural events offers a crucial first step to identifying or mitigating these phenomena that align with one of NASA’s major goals, ensuring aircraft safety. Although, there is no evidence that these UAPs are, in origin, extra-terrestrial and rather speculations are a constant source of concern.

The associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Thomas Zurbuchen, said, “NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also,” he further states, “We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry.”

Although, it is not a part of the Department of Defense’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force or its replacement, the Airborne Object Identification, and Management Synchronization Group.

NASA has synchronized extensively across the government concerning applying scientific tools to understand the origins of the unfamiliar aerial phenomena. David Spergel will lead the independent study team of the agency, which is also the Simons Foundation in New York City, and was formerly chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

Spergel said in a statement, “Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can,” He further states NASA will be identifying data from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it.

The research study is projected to take around nine months its complete. It will also secure the expert counsel in the aeronautics, Scientifics, and data analytic community to concentrate on the best ways to collect data and improve UAPS understanding.