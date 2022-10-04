Naruto Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Special Video

Naruto aired from October 2002 to February 2007. Meanwhile, Naruto: Shippuden aired from February 2007 to March 2017. Both were produced by Studio Pierrot, which also worked on popular anime such as Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, and, more recently, Black Clover.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The Naruto anime is based on Masashi Kishimoto’s best-selling manga of the same name, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump between 1999 and 2014. While the manga was tremendously popular, selling over 250 million copies, the anime version made Naruto a global cultural phenomenon. It contributed to the massive worldwide growth of Japanese otaku culture during the 2000s.

Naruto celebrates its 20th anniversary with a mesmerizing remake.

Today, Studio Pierrot celebrates 20 years since the first episode of Naruto aired on TV Tokyo. It has released an awesome video on YouTube that recounts the entire narrative but with fresh, upgraded visuals. The nearly ten-minute film opens with Naruto’s struggles as an orphan in the Konohagakure shinobi village. It quickly shifts to the series’ most recognized element: the protagonist’s bond with Sasuke.

Few animes, and few works of fiction in general, have had the same impact as Naruto. Together with Bleach (2004) and One Piece (1999) paved the way for Japanese popular culture to infiltrate the Western world. All of these brands have grown into multimillion-dollar corporations, yet that is not Naruto’s true legacy.

People are still talking about how much the series altered their lives, encouraging them via the protagonist’s efforts to overcome mental distress and conflict and his desire to realize his dreams twenty years later. These fans will enjoy the stunning film developed by Pierrot Studio the most. But it is also a terrific opportunity to expose the series to a younger audience.

Numerous projects and surprises are planned for Naruto’s 20th anniversary. And this is the ideal time to honor the heritage of a brand that has significantly influenced popular culture. The most incredible gift that Naruto fans could hope for is to re-watch their favorite iconic scenes from the series with captivating new visuals while listening to music that instantly brings back wonderful memories.