“My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The world of anime is full of amazing titles. To be honest, there is something for everyone, and in recent years we have seen some pretty weird anime names that have turned out to be successful. ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter is my Ex’ is set to become the newest addition to the list.

The anime will fall in the romantic comedy genre and is based on a light novel. If you have read its light novel, then you must be already aware it has the potential to become one of the biggest hits of this season in its genre.

That being said, why don’t we talk about when the anime will start airing? Along with that, let’s also take a look at where to watch it online.

Image credit: Project No.9

The 2022 romantic comedy anime is gearing up for a release in Japan on July 06, 2022. It is expected to air at 9:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). This means the anime will be available at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

As far as watching it is concerned, you can rely on Crunchyroll to stream its episode online. Before moving forward, check out our guide on Overlord season 4. The anime is returning after a long time and will also be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Can I watch ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter is my Ex’ for free?

Since the anime will be streaming on Crunchyroll, you cannot watch it for free. If the anime comes to Funimation in the future, then there could be a way for you to do so. Because, unlike Crunchyroll, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer to watch your favorite anime for free.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from the anime? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.