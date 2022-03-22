“My Hero Academia” Season 6 Has Revealed Its Release Window

My Hero Academia season 6 is the upcoming installment of the massively popular Shounen anime. The series is about Izuku Midoriya and his journey to becoming the greatest hero even though he has no superpowers in a world where everyone has them.

The series has five seasons and is among the best Shounen anime the industry has to offer. Fans are not going to be waiting long for the next one, as Season 6 has been announced for Fall 2022 with a new visual too. Let’s check it out.

‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 new visual with release window

"My Hero Academia" Season 6 – New Visual!



First, we have a new visual, which is pretty cool. It shows off all the major current pro heroes, with, of course, the number 1 hero Endeavor at front and center. As for the release, it is slated for a fall 2022 release. This puts its release to be around October 2022.

What will ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 be about?

The show is all about Izuku Midoriya in a world filled with quirks. These quirks are special superpowers that everyone has, but our protagonist doesn’t. So this makes his dream of becoming the number 1 hero a bit harder. But soon, he meets his idol, and then no. 1 hero, All Might, and Midoriya is thrust into the path of becoming the greatest hero ever.

In the latest season, we saw Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they trained under Endeavor as part of their professional training. On the other hand, there is the villain league that joins up with the liberation front. So as we move into season 6, we have two massively powerful organizations of heroes and villains gearing up for an all-out war.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for the upcoming season of this awesome show? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.