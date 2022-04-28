My Hero Academia HERO FES 2022 Event Visual Revealed Along With Date & Venue

My Hero Academia HERO FES 2022 is the biggest event regarding this massively popular Shounen franchise. It takes place to promote the series and specifically the next season of the anime. As such, the 2022 event will be promoting season 6 of the anime that is releasing later this year.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Now since the event has not taken place since 2020, fans were skeptical about whether HERO FES 2022 is even happening. But now, we have been given an awesome new visual along with the day of the event and the venue. So let’s go over all that we know about this exciting event.

My Hero Academia HERO FES 2022 visual

The visual shows off a lot of the prominent characters from the anime dressed in matching green suits. Also, we have giant mecha All might in the back, which does look very cool. Moreover, the VAs of all the characters depicted will be coming to the event.

Since we’re talking about modern popular anime, let’s talk a bit about some classics. Gundam is one of the most impactful anime ever made and the most important anime in the mecha genre. We just got a new trailer for the movie “Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island,” It is definitely worth checking out of you’re a fan.

What is My Hero Academia HERO FES 2022?

Image Credit: My Hero Academia

This fun festival is all about this awesome anime and the people behind it. We will get to see many of the VAs from the anime come together to answer question and discuss their characters. Also, there are some events, and this HERO FES will have the premiere of the first episode of Season 6.

The event takes place on July 24, 2022, at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Japan. Although it might be very difficult to attend it for fans outside Japan, there is still merch you can buy that comes with the event from the online shop. You can check it out yourself from the official website for the event right here.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for this event? Do you think we’re gonna get some special info regarding the anime in it? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comment below.