“My Dress-Up Darling” Season 1 Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There are several anime genres out there, and each genre caters to a specific audience. But if there is something that most anime fans love, it is romantic anime. This season “Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru” has received a lot of love from fans. With that said, let’s talk about ‘ Dress-Up Darling’ season 1 episode 12.

Starting things off with the release date of the season finale, you can expect it to release online on March 27, 2022, at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, according to where you live, it can be watched earlier to later than the aforementioned date.

If you live in the U.S., it will be released on March 26, 2022. It will follow the standard release schedule of 8:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). But where to watch the famous romantic anime? To find out, you can read the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ season 1 episode 12 online?

Image credit: CloverWorks

Gone are the days when you were forced to illegally stream your favorite anime. Thanks to the rise of Crunchyroll and Funimation, you can watch your favorite anime online. Obviously, this includes My Dress-Up Darling as well.

However, the sites aren’t free to use and require you to purchase a subscription to access their content. Thankfully, Funimation is currently providing a free trial to new users. So you can take advantage of that offer and watch the anime of your choice for free, at least for a limited period.

Is ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ renewed for season 2?

Romantic anime has emerged as one of the most popular anime of 2022. However, CloverWorks is yet to provide an update about the next season of the series. Fortunately, there are still more volumes left in the manga.

So there is still a chance that the show will get renewed for season 2. After all, there is no reason to cancel it right now.

That’s it for this article. Until we hear about the new season of the anime, let us know your expectations from My Dress-Up Darling season 1 episode 12 in the comments section.