5 Things You Must Know About India’s USB-C Charger Mandate

After the European Union, India has now made USB-C charging ports mandatory for smartphones and laptops. The common charger derivative will come into effect in 2025 for smartphones and in 2026 for laptops. In other words, manufacturers will have to provide a common USB-C charging port on their devices.

According to PTI, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come up with two charging standards. The first one is USB-C for mobile phones, smartphones, tablets & laptops, and the second one is a common charging solution for wearable tech like smartwatches.

American tech giant Apple has been in the spotlight since Europe made USB-C mandatory. This is because the company uses proprietary Lightning cable for its iPhone and certain iPad models. Apple also uses MagSafe technology to wirelessly charge iPhones. While Apple will have to make huge changes to its ways, there’s more to the story than just one company. Here are five things you must know about the BIS USB-C charger mandate in India.

Mobiles and smartphones: India is not only standardizing USB-C for smartphones but for regular feature phones too. According to the PTI release, the USB-C charger will become mandatory for “mobiles, smartphones, and tablets.” Laptops to go USB-C by 2026: Most laptops, including Apple MacBooks, charge via USB-C already. The mandate will make USB-C charging necessary for all laptop manufacturers by 2026. Many gaming laptops have proprietary charging ports because they use heavy-duty chargers. It remains to be seen how these laptops will comply with the new law. Common charger for wearables: Smartwatches are hot tech, and each smartwatch has its own charging puck. However, the new BIS standard is looking to streamline this with a common smartwatch charger. This is a smart decision seeing that phones and laptops are already down to USB-C, Lightning, and wireless charging, but wearables like watches have different chargers for different brands. Wearables common charger still under deliberation: While controlling e-waste is the need of the hour, the government is yet to decide what will be the most common charger for wearable tech. Part of the reason is that wearables themselves are evolving. Smartwatches, smart rings, and even smart glasses all use different charging solutions. Nothing on the earbuds and cameras: The BIS USB-C charging standards miss out on digital cameras and TWS earbuds. Some big brands like Skullcandy still use a micro-USB port on many budget earphones. Digital cameras, too, have different chargers for every brand. It remains to be seen how the government will come up with a solution to these sectors.

In the last meeting, a broad consensus had emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. BIS has notified standards for Type C chargers Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, as told to PTI.

Do you think USB-C would be a good idea for high-end gaming laptops, DSLRs, and everything else? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.