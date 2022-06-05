“Ms. Marvel” Season 1 Release Schedule & Streaming Platform

Marvel seems to be moving towards young avengers with the addition of new-age Marvel superheroes in the form of America Chavez and now with the addition of new Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll talk about the release date and time and everything else you need to know about Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

To avoid any confusion, Marvel has two iterations of Ms. Marvel; one is Carol Denvers’ Ms. Marvel, and the other is Kamala Khan’s version. However, Carol Denver’s version is also commonly called Captain Marvel, a mantle later taken by Kamala Khan. In the comics, Kamala Khan becomes Ms. Marvel after being a huge fan of Captain Marvel and following her career closely. Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen the trailer, we’ll make sure to embed the video below.

Who is Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)?

Kamala Khan is a16 year old Pakistani-American teenager who discovered her superhero abilities after having an incident with a Terrigen bomb. While Kamala comes from a lineage of inhuman beings, she becomes Ms. Marvel after getting exposed to Terragen Mist, which further turns her into a polymorph who can stretch and reshape her body in any shape imaginable.

Now that you know who Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, let’s look at the release schedule of Marvel’s newest superhero TV series and where Ms. Marvel season 1 will stream online.

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, will stream online on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, on Disney+. In addition, season 1 of the Marvel series will feature 6 episodes over the course of a month, from June 8th to July 13th.

Find your dream job

Meanwhile, as for the release timings, Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 1 will stream at 12 am PT; as for the timings around the world, you can watch episode 1 on the timings mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PDT

12:00 AM PDT Central Time: 2:00 AM CST

2:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EST

3:00 AM EST British Time: 8:00 PM BST

8:00 PM BST European Time: 9:00 PM CET

9:00 PM CET Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST

This is it for this edition of the weekly where to watch, along with the release date and time article for Ms. Marvel. Lastly, if you have any doubts about the same, do let us know via comments.