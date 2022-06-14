Ms. Marvel Season 1 Episode 2 Release Time

Episode 1 of Season 1 of Ms. Marvel gave fans a look into the life of the young Marvel superhero Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. While Kamala is obsessed with superheroes and, in particular, Captain Marvel, the teenager doesn’t expect her reality to become that of what she admires. Meanwhile, information about the upcoming episode 2 of Ms. Marvel is out, and we’re here to inform the eager fans when episode 2 of Ms. Marvel is out on Disney+.

In episode 1, Kamala Khan discovers more about her heritage and superhero powers when she tries on her grandmother’s bracelet. Meanwhile, just like the other Marvel TV series adaptations, Ms. Marvel also bends a bit of the story to fit the MCU perspective. In this case, Kamala’s superpower origins.

In addition, the bracelet that Kamala wears in episode 1 of Ms. Marvel not only belongs to her grandmother, who passes it down but also, the bracelet belongs to the Kree Kingdom. Does this mean Kamala’s grandmother was a superhero too? Or does it mean that Kamala has Kree heritage? Well, whatever the case might be, we’re sure to know in the coming episodes of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Talking about the upcoming episodes, as confirmed by Marvel, Season 1 of Ms. Marvel will have a total of 6 episodes.

Image: Marvel

Ms. Marvel episode 2 release time on Disney+

Ms. Marvel episode 2 will be on Disney+ for the world to see on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. Now, for the release time, the episode will go online at 12 AM PDT. Meanwhile, for the fans living in other time zones worldwide, we’ll mention the release timings about separate time zones below.

Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PDT

12:00 AM PDT Central Time: 2:00 AM CDT

2:00 AM CDT Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EDT

3:00 AM EDT British Time: 8:00 AM GMT

8:00 AM GMT European Time: 9:00 AM CEST

Now that you know the exact release date and time of Ms. Marvel episode 2 ensure you catch up on the young Marvel superhero Kamala’s story. That being said, we’ll be covering the release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ weekly. So those not so good with the release date and times of their favorite Marvel shows can check out our weekly pieces.