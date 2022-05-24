Motorola Razr 3 Will be a Complete Flagship With The New SD8+ Gen1 Chip

Motorola came up with a new Razr smartphone in 2019 in an effort to capitalize on foldable smartphones, but that turned out to be a missed opportunity for the company due to its lackluster build quality and mediocre performance.

But now, Motorola is looking to fix that with the next iteration of the Razr smartphone. According to Android Police, the company will be launching the Razr 3 with flagship-level specifications, including the recently launched flagship processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 by Qualcomm.

Image Credit – Weibo

This has also been confirmed by Motorola’s general manager, Shen Jin, who recently posted a teaser on Weibo. It featured the next-generation Snapdragon processor along with the text “hellomoto.”

This teaser also showcases the upcoming smartphone’s V-shaped silhouette that confirms the next Motorola flagship is the Razr 3.

Motorola Razr 3 Specifications:

The last two generations of Razr smartphones featured a mid-range processor that wasn’t up to the mark with the latest flagships of that time.

But that is said to change with the upcoming Razr 3’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which will greatly improve the performance compared to its predecessors.

Other specifications include an 8 or 12GB RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB internal storage that will be sufficient for most of the users.



Image Credit – 91mobiles

The camera department is also expected to sport a 50MP f/1.8 lens as its primary shooter along with 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP selfie sensor that will be housed under the punch-hole display. This is a substantial upgrade, at least on paper, as compared to the last generation.

If these leaked specs and reports are true, Razr might be giving a head-to-head competition to the upcoming flagship foldable smartphones.

The beefier specs of the Razr 3 might also make it a worthy contender to compete with the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and may deliver the performance we all have been waiting for.