Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Pack A 200MP Camera For 8K Videos

Motorola is pretty serious about its flagship smartphone segment. Its latest phone showcased that the company is equally serious about launching premium smartphones alongside budget ones. Over the past few months, rumors about the brand’s new flagship offering (Motorola Edge 30 Ultra) have flooded the internet.

The upcoming device, which goes by the code name Motorola Frontier, could sport a 200MP camera. Motorola has been continuously teasing its upcoming smartphone. A fresh leak reveals that the phone will go by Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The phone received its 3C certification, which confirms a few of the rumors.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: What to expect?

Earlier leaks hinted at a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200MP camera, and 125-Watt fast charging support. Motorola itself confirmed the news about launching a phone in July. They didn’t reveal the name, but if you go by the specs and the leaks, it could be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra that everyone’s talking about. A Chinese leakster confirmed the news about the Motorola phone with model no XT2251-1 to debut in July.

Image: EvanBlass

The hype about this phone is all about the new 200MP image sensor made by Samsung. The sensor won’t debut in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy 23 flagship – a piece of sad news for Samsung enthusiasts. So, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the only phone with this sensor for a while. The other two sensors would be 50MP and 2MP, the latter of which could be for macro photography. Motorola is aiming to appeal to the camera-focused audience with its new phone. However, it depends on the camera optimizations to harness its maximum power and churn out captivating images.

Other key specifications of the phone include a big 6.67-inches Full HD+ OLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The front side will also sport a 60MP selfies shooter with a hole-punch cutout. Motorola has been conservative about charging speeds, but it will change with this phone. It will sport a 125W charging support which would refuel the big battery in minutes. July 11 is almost two weeks away, and we will soon know the flagship Motorola is hiding.