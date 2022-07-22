New Moto Razr & Its First 200MP Camera Phone Get An Official Launch Date

Last month we covered the news of Motorola launching its first 200MP camera phone, the X30 Pro. Along with that, there have been several leaks about the upcoming Moto Razr which could finally stand tall against Galaxy Flip. Motorola took to Twitter to announce the launch date of its two upcoming smartphones, which is 2 August 2022.

Motorola said in the tweet that they have tried to measure up to the expectations of their consumers. It will be the first time that Motorola will launch two flagship smartphones on the same day.

Two New Phones: Moto Razr and Moto X30 Pro

It appears that the Samsung Galaxy Flip lineup has an arch-nemesis now. Samsung plans to launch the Flip4 on August 10 and Moto’s abrupt announcement of their foldable on August 2 will surely steal some spotlight. Moreover, it could be the very first foldable by Motorola to have flagship-level specifications and designs.

Despite having a foldable structure, the Moto Razr may offer a 120Hz refresh rate display. As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will sport a combination of the 50MP and 13MP sensors. Clamshell foldable cannot sport a giant camera module which is due to its intricate designs and size constraints.

Image: Weibo

The Moto X30 Pro on the other hand will be the first phone to pack a 200MP sensor. Samsung hasn’t adopted the sensor in the upcoming lineup of the Samsung Note series, despite designing it.

So, Moto X30 has a superior lead in terms of offering the biggest sensor. But we have to wait for the launch and initial reviews to see what the camera system of X30 Pro is actually capable of.

The phone will also offer 125W fast charging, which is also a first for any Motorola phone so far. The company is trying increasingly hard in the budget segment and their recent devices offer quite a bit under budget. But the flagship market is still difficult to penetrate for Motorola. Maybe these two upcoming devices will make an impact.