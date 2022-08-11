Moto Razr 2022 Launched In China: Should Samsung Be Worried?

Lenovo-owned Motorola brand revived the long-gone Moto Razr back in 2019, and let’s say that the phone was not so good. Being a first-generation foldable device, the device was plagued with display and hinge issues. Not to mention, the specs-to-price ratio was quite bizarre, even for a foldable device.

Fast forward to 2022, Lenovo has launched the Moto Razr 2022, and judging by its specifications, one could argue that it’s the true first gen Moto Razr we all wanted. But can it give the Galaxy Z Flip4 a run for its money?

Moto Razr 2022: Specifications

Gizmochina

The Razr 2022 comes with a refreshed design and a dual-camera setup at the back, compared to a single primary shooter on the Razr Gen 1. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted, and like Z Flip4, the hinge can be folded at any angle.

On the front, you’ll be greeted with a 10-bit 6.7-inch P-OLED display which is capped at 144Hz refresh rate and comes with a punch-hole design. Unlike the Flip4, the display on the Razr 2022 is a taller 2.7-inch P-OLED.

The dual-camera setup consists of a primary 50MP shooter with OIS and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide shooter. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera compared to the 10MP snapper on the Flip.

The processor, you guessed it, is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as opposed to a mid-range 7 series processor on the Razr 2019. There’s 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage under the hood. The phone’s powered by Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 on top of Android 12.

The processor is powered by a rather average 3500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, compared to 3,700mAh on the Flip4 with 25W fast charging.

Coming to the most exciting part, the 8/128GB variant is priced at ¥5,999, 8/256GB at ¥6,499, and 12/512GB at ¥7,299, which translates to $890, $960, and $1080, respectively. The base variant of the Flip4, on the other hand, is priced almost $100 higher.

Should Samsung be worried?

If Lenovo manages to keep the price low during the global launch, chances are, people might consider buying the Razr instead of Flip4. However, the decision will also depend on how the initial impressions turn out due to the previous Razr fiasco.

What are your thoughts on the Moto Razr 2022? Would you consider it over the Z Flip4? Let us know in the comments section below.