Moto Razr 2022 Launch Date Confirmed, Arriving This Week

Moto Razr was set to launch last week but the company postponed it due to undisclosed reasons. The news came as a shock to fans eagerly waiting for two flagship launches from the brand. The launch is back on track now and scheduled for 11 August 2022 at 2 AM ET. To be clear, Motorola will unveil the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro in China only.

But you don’t have to wait for the official launch to know the specifications of both smartphones. The devices have already been listed on e-commerce platforms which describe the specifications in detail. Motorola planned to release both phones before Samsung Galaxy Flip4 arrived, but it won’t be able to do so now. Samsung will launch the Flip4 on 10 August 2022.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

As per the listings, the Motorola Razr 2022 will be all about displays. The primary foldable display is a whopping 6.7-inch OLED panel. It will support a 144Hz refresh rate which is by far the highest of any foldable phone. Moreover, there is an even-bigger secondary display which will be useful in taking a quick glance at the notifications and time.

Image: Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will be one of the few foldable phones to pack a flagship processor. It will sport a dual-camera array with a 50MP primary and 13MP sensor.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications

Moto X30 Pro will also integrate the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to offer flagship-level performance. Unlike its foldable buddy, it will be a camera mammoth and will pack the world’s first 200MP Samsung HP1 camera sensor along with two other sensors. Interestingly, Samsung doesn’t plan to launch a phone with the same sensor this year.

Apart from the world’s biggest sensor, the phone will also offer 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone might come with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity and will retail for over $900 (when it launches outside China). Moreover, Moto may change the name to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for the global release.