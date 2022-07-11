Most Weird And Unique Personal Vehicles

Transportation has become one of the most crucial aspects of modern-day society. However, it’s not just limited to bikes, cars, and planes. Many creative people have also designed their own personal vehicles with weird and unique designs.

Don’t believe us? We have put together a list of some of the most unusual and wacky modes of personal transportation. So have a look at some of these cool and unique personal vehicles.

Weird And Unique Personal Vehicles

Swincar e-Spider off-road vehicle is the first on our list of weird transport vehicles. It is a powerful, rugged, four-wheeled electric vehicle designed for maximum safety, torque, and comfort. The vehicle’s most standout features are its spider-like arms that move independently to tackle challenging off-road terrain. The pendulum seat allows the driver to remain level even on the most uneven roads.

2. Arosno e-Trace Eurobike

Arosno e-Trace is a combination of a sled and a bike. According to the company, it is the world’s first electric snow bike. E-Trace Eurobike doesn’t need any training and offers no risks of riding an e-MTB on snowy surfaces. The French startup Arosno also says the E-Trace can climb inclines as steep as 60%. The vehicle is stable enough to be used on all types of snow. It also has quite a bit of torque with high maneuverability and is fun to ride.

3. Carver Electric

Next on the weird vehicles list, we have the Carver, which is a personal electric transport that looks like a scooter on three wheels. It also comes equipped with Dynamic Vehicle Control System, which tilts the vehicle automatically. This system helps to secure your balance on slopes, uneven surfaces, and when cornering.

4. Veelo

Veelo is a one-wheel vehicle used in tandem with roller skates. It is essentially a long stainless steel frame with a set of extendable handlebars at the back. It has a powered wheel at the front that provides acceleration. The vehicle is sort of like an electric wheelbarrow without the load bed. It is one of the more bizarre and weird vehicles on this list.

5. Stator Electric Scooter

Stator Electric Scooter is an electric scooter with enormous wheels and a slanted, off-center frame. The big wheels aren’t just for looks; they also help with the vehicle’s stability. It has quite an iconic industrial look, but it is costly! You can buy Stator Electric Scooter at a starting price of $3,995!

