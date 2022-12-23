Here Are The Most Anticipated Films Of 2023 [January To March]

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are still being felt in the film industry. But 2022 has shown that the hunger for traveling to theaters and streaming films online has not subsided. Top Gun: Maverick followed in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home as a billion-dollar film office success. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water proved worth the wait. Audiences also came out to witness the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe chapters. COVID delays led viewers to wait longer in numerous circumstances.

The pandemic-related delays impacted the 2023 film schedule, resulting in a jam-packed roster of blockbusters, adaptations, and original films by high-profile performers. This year will see the release of long-awaited games such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. However, not every intriguing forthcoming release can make this list, as some blockbuster superhero movies, major sequels, and new films from big directors are absent. Without further ado, here are the Most Anticipated Movies of 2023 for the first quarter.

The most anticipated movies of 2023(January- March)

M3GAN [January 6, 2023]

Set aside Chucky, your new rival is M3GAN, and she’s a thousand steps ahead of you! If the frightening doll craze with the toddling red-headed killer and Annabelle wasn’t enough, the following year will witness the release of another, albeit more evolved toy, powered not by supernatural spirits but by advanced robotics and AI, and she is sure to scare you to death.

M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone, follows Gemma, a robotics engineer, as she creates a life-like doll for her orphaned niece and names her M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android). But, as much as her latest creation appears to be the small girl’s dream come true, the doll begins to develop its own mind and turns into something that even Gemma cannot control. Now, if you like both sci-fi and horror movies, and don’t mind starting the new year with a bit of a scare, keep an eye out for this new film.

Shotgun Wedding [January 27, 2023]

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are finally getting married. The stars will appear together in the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which has been in the works for quite some time. The film, created by Mark Hammer, will be available on Prime Video on January 27, 2023. It follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), whose families are kidnapped at their destination wedding. According to Prime Video, the R-rated comedy is a “hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones – assuming they don’t kill each other first.”

Knock at the Cabin [February 3, 2022]

Knock at the Cabin, which was first teased last October in a tweet from M. Night Shyamalan that included the film’s title mixed with eerie pounding sounds, is almost here. Knock at the Cabin is based on horror author Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The film follows a couple, Andrew and Eric, and their little adopted daughter as they settle into a cabin in the woods for a quiet break. Their recreational seclusion, however, is short-lived, as they are soon approached by a man(Leonard) and three other strangers. Leonard tells the terrified family that they will have to make a choice; if they don’t, it would bring about the apocalypse. For the time being, the specifics of the decision are unknown, but you can be certain that it will not be an easy one. If you enjoy and deliberately seek for spoilers, you’ll just have to read the book if you don’t want to wait to find out.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance [February 10, 2023]

Eight years after “Magic Mike XXL” confirmed our love for Channing Tatum and his merry gang of male strippers, Tatum and original “Magic Mike” director Steven Soderbergh are reuniting for a curtain call. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which was announced in 2021, will hit theatres just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, with a new spin on Mike’s stripping adventures.

This time, the title character is a bartender who becomes entangled in the life of a socialite played by Salma Hayek. She sees Mike’s natural talent and appeal and wants to give him a new push as a dancer, putting his talents to the biggest stage of his career. Of course, with new opportunities come new obstacles, and he’ll have to deal with them all.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [February 17, 2023]

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Ant-Man film series makes a major comeback in 2023. The sequel, directed by Peyton Reed once again, features Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne. One of the key reasons why Ant-Man 3 is so anticipated is the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

The film will delve deeper into the Quantum Realm and launch off MCU Phase 5. It also marks Kathryn Newton’s first appearance as Cassie Lang following Marvel’s recent recasting. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Creed III [March 3, 2023]

When Creed 3 debuts in 2023, the Creed trilogy will have its dramatic and impactful conclusion. In addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed, franchise star Michael B. Jordan also makes his directing debut. One of the most thrilling aspects of Creed 3 is Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of Damian, the villain who has a history with Adonis dating back to their early years.

Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Florian Munteanu are among the returning actors in the film. Rocky from Creed 3 does not, however, star Sylvester Stallone. Creed will rank among the top contemporary trilogies if the film succeeds. Creed 3 will premiere on March 3, 2023.

Scream 6 [March 10, 2023]

The Scream franchise made a comeback in 2022, and Ghost Face’s dread continues in 2023 with the impending release of Scream 6. After successfully bringing the IP back last year, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back. The cast of Scream 6 includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Even though Neve Campbell won’t appear in Scream 6, franchise stalwarts Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) will. As the backdrop of the story changes to New York, there are also fascinating new arrivals in Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori. Scream 6 is set for a March 10, 2023, premiere.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods [March 17, 2023]

Four years after “Shazam!” stormed into theatres, we’ll finally get a follow-up from many of the same folks who helped make the first movie such a joyful dose of superhero action in the spring of 2023. The last film ended by providing Billy Batson (Zachary Levi as a superhero, Asher Angel as a child) with a family of heroes to aid him in his mission to save the world. The family will now face a task, unlike anything they have ever encountered as the world is once more in danger.

For the sequel, many of the original main characters from the previous movie return, including Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Caroline Currey, and Djimon Hounsou as the wizard Shazam. Additionally, David F. Sandberg is once again stepping behind the cameras to oversee the action. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit the theaters on March 17, 2023.

John Wick 4 [March 24, 2023]

Yes, Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, thanks to John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate’s now enormously popular action movie sees Chad Stahelski return to direct and propel the franchise forward. Wick’s quest for vengeance is continued in John Wick 4, which pits him against High Table partners Marquis (Bill Skarsgard) and Caine (Donnie Yen). Returning characters include Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), Charon (Lance Reddick), and Winston (Ian McShane). There is no doubt that John Wick 4 will feature some of the best action sequences of any 2023 film. So March 24 cannot come soon enough.

That’s it for the article. Which of the above mentioned releases are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to check out the most anticipated releases for the rest of the year.