“Moon Knight” Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch The Season 1 Finale?

Marvel seems to be hitting a home run with every movie and TV show over the last few years. The entertainment studio has done it again with the success of Moon Knight. So far, there are only five episodes in the show, but each is better than the previous one. As a result, the expectations from the finale, a.k.a Moon Knight episode 6, are pretty high.

Let’s kick things off with the release date of the Moon Knight season 1 finale. Episode 6 is slated for a global release on May 03, 2022. It will follow the same release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that said, why don’t we talk about where to watch it online? But before that, feel free to check out our detailed streaming guide on Moon Knight episode 5 right here.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ episode 6 online?

Image credit: Disney+

The show is a gem, no doubt about that. And that gem fits perfectly in the bejeweled crown of Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar). So similar to the previous episodes of the series, you can watch the Moon Knight season 1 finale on Disney+.

To watch the series on the OTT platform, all you have to do is purchase a subscription to it. Earlier, the platform had a free trial for new users, but that offer is no longer valid in any region.

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’ season 1 finale?

It has already been unveiled that the season finale will have a runtime of just 42 minutes. That makes it the shortest episode in the show. Considering that, fans are worried that they might not be satisfied with the ending of the inaugural season of the series.

Regardless, we should expect yet another banger from MCU. As of now, there is no plot synopsis of the episode, but you can check out the promo for it above.

This concludes our guide on Moon Knight episode 6. Are you excited about the finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.