“Moon Knight” Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Marvel’s new brainchild “Moon Knight” has been immensely successful so far. The first four episodes of the series have been well received by fans. Additionally, the said episodes have built a perfect base for the remaining episodes of the series. Today, we will focus on Moon Knight episode 5 and what to expect from it.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We are sure you must be excited about the plot of the new episode. But before diving into that, why don’t we talk about its release date?

Moon Knight’s episode 5 is slated for a global release on April 27, 2022. Like most big-name titles, you can expect it to follow the standard release schedule. This translates to 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Considering it will be the last episode of the series, you shouldn’t miss it before the much-anticipated season finale airs next week. For now, let’s shift our focus to where to watch the new Moon Knight episode.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ online?

Image credit: Disney+

The new MCU series is a Disney+ original. So obviously, it has been streaming under the banner of The Walt Disney-owned streaming service. You can check out episode 5 by heading over to this page on the OTT platform.

Considering the streaming service no longer provides a free trial, you will be required to purchase a subscription to it. But believe us, it will be worth it since Disney+ is home to many amazing Marvel titles.

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’ episode 5?

Although there is no official plot synopsis for the new episode, a promo for it has surfaced online. You can watch it and get a pretty good idea about what to expect from the new episode starring Oscar Isaac.

This concludes with our guide on the TV show. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to use the comments section to share your thoughts.