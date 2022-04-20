“Moon Knight” Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“Moon Knight” is the latest Marvel TV show currently airing. It introduced the popular titular anti-hero from the comics into the MCU and has reached its halfway point. As such, fans are now desperately waiting for Moon Knight Episode 4.

So let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode, which is set to come out on April 20, 2022. And just like the previous episodes, you can watch it at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

We are now finally entering the second half of this brilliant show. Considering how intense the last episode was, it looks like we’re setting for an intense finale. So let’s talk about where you’ll be watching the new episode online.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ episode 4 online?

Since it is a Marvel series, you can probably guess where it will end. But to clarify, the series is airing exclusively on Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar for India. But before that, do check out Moon Knight episode 3 if you haven’t already.

We hope you’re all caught up with the story now. So with that, let’s also talk a bit about the plot of episode 4.

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’ episode 4?

While we don’t know much about the plot of the episode, we can still speculate a bit. We do know that they found Ammit’s Tomb after Layla’s celestial chart found a match for the stolen fragments that were interpreted by Steven Grant. So we’re probably heading straight for the tomb in the new episode.

Along with that, Harrow is still on the loose. There is a slight chance that we might meet a third personality. While not expected, we could also see the group try and rescue Khonshu after he was imprisoned by the gods.

Whatever it is, be sure not to miss it. Since we’re beyond the halfway point, what are your impressions regarding this series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.