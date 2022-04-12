“Moon Knight” Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

With just two episodes released, the new Marvel TV series is already becoming a fan favorite. As a result, the excitement for Moon Knight episode 3 is too hard to contain for most fans. If you are among them and wondering about its release date, you have come to the right place.

In this streaming guide, we will talk about it and a lot more as we proceed. Starting things off with its release date, you can expect it to hit the shelves on April 13, 2022. Similar to previous episodes, you can start watching it at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Following the release of episode 3, we will reach the halfway mark in the inaugural season of Moon Knight. Keeping that in mind, it will be exciting to see what new things we will learn about the titular character. Anyway, let’s talk about where to watch the new Moon Knight episode online.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ episode 3 online?

Image credit: Disney+

Like many Marvel TV series/movies, the Moon Knight is streamed exclusively on Disney+ (a.k.a. Disney+ Hotstar in India). So it is evident that you can watch it online on The Walt Disney-owned streaming service. But before watching the latest episode, we suggest you look at our guide on Moon Knight episode 2 right here.

After all, you wouldn’t want to miss out on any important plotlines of the series, right? With that, why don’t we talk about what to expect from the new Moon Knight episode?

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’ episode 3?

Unfortunately, there is no official episode title or plot synopsis for the series that is out now. But there is one thing that you can certainly expect in the new episode. We refer to the amazing acting performance that Oscar Isaac is delivering in each episode of the series so far.

In fact, most fans are in awe of his versatile acting and depiction of Moon Knight. Hopefully, we will see more of the same in the new episode of the show.

Until then, what are your first impressions of the Disney+ series? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.