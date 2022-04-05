“Moon Knight” Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in phase 4, the studio tries various new things. One such experiment is the new TV series “Moon Knight.” The show about the anti-hero from the comic began airing last week and is already making headlines. So much so that fans are eager to learn more about Moon Knight episode 2 release details.

Well, if you are someone who falls in that category, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about just that and more. Starting with episode 2’s release date, it is all set to premiere online on April 06, 2022.

As for its release time, it will follow the standard schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Next, let’s talk about where to watch the new Moon Knight episode online.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ episode 2 online?

Image credit: Disney+

The season opener of the series streamed online exclusively on Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar in India). The second episode will also stream on the Walt Disney-owned streaming service. While there are several amazing OTT titles on the service, it is a paid service.

So, you need to purchase a subscription to the streaming platform to watch Moon Knight or any other title in its library.

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’ episode 2?

Although there is no teaser for the new episode, you can make a calculated guess about the plot if you have watched the first episode. Most likely, episode 2 of the series will focus on the aftermath of the jackal attack.

Simultaneously, the titular character will start to understand the root cause of his identity disorder. With four more episodes to go after this one, things will start to pick up the pace soon.

Feel free to share your thoughts about the Disney+ series in the comments section below.