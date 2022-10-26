Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 4 release schedule

For the fans looking for the release date and time for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 4, we’re here to share the details on the newest episodes of the anime. Before we get to the release date and time, let’s take a quick recap of the events of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, episode 3.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the last episode, we saw how Mob distracts the group of girls from seeing Tsubomi’s snot issue. As the girls might click a picture of her and post it online. When Mob comes along and hands Tsubomi some tissues, this gets both of them to talk about how they never talked in a while. Meanwhile, as Tsubomi gets going, she departs by saying, “see you later,” which is enough to get Mob’s heart going.

Later on, as Mob is walking home, he is approached by Mezato, who asks him to accompany her to the Psycho Helmet gathering on Sunday night. However, as Mezato is done telling Mob about going with her, Tome also comes to Mob to remind him about his promise to help her find telepathists on Sunday.

As both the girls leave, Emi comes along, saying how Mob is getting popular among girls lately. This gets Mob imagining that he is indeed getting popular with girls, including Tsubomi.

At the office, Serizawa and Mob give each other updates about the night school and going to the Psycho Helmet gathering. However, Reigen doesn’t feel good about them going since the cult has managed to garner enough following to allow monetary opportunities.

Meanwhile, Mob goes to the place where he promised to meet Tome. Furthermore, at the event, we’re greeted by a strange character that looks like Mob. The boy, who resembles Mob, announces that he’s the founder of Psycho Helmet Religion. Listening to the announcement, the crowd gathered is enraged. However, seeing the Mob lookalike perform a miracle, where he grows a giant tree on stage out of nothing, makes the crowd go silent.

Interestingly, before we could know more about the new character, the episode ends. We do hope we’ll see some more of him in the coming episode. On that note, let’s look at the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 4 release schedule.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 4 release schedule

Episode 4 of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 will release on Wednesday, October 26th, on various platforms. Fans can tune into their accounts on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Prime Video to watch the latest episodes.

As for the release time, episode 4 of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 will be available to stream online at 9 PM PT. As usual, the release timings for different time zones are mentioned below.