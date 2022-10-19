Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

After running two successful seasons, Mob Psycho 100 is back with another season. While two episodes of the new season are already out, with episode 3 on the way, fans are excited about the new episode. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll share information about the release date & time of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3.

In the last episode of Mob Psycho 100, Mob is assigned to be in charge of costumes for his class. While everyone puts in suggestions and works for the event, Mob starts panicking, as he has not put in the effort and doesn’t have an idea about the costume, and it’s just a week before the festival.

Furthermore, we see Haruaki Amakusa seeking Reigen’s help to hunt down an evil Yokai group that plans on bringing back the Yokai king. As Reigen agrees to help Amakusa after he is offered a significant sum of money, Mob walks in, asking to talk to Reigen about something. Reigen tells him it can wait till they finish Amakusa’s case.

Afterward, the group goes to the area and begins to explore it; Mob’s mind is still stuck in the cultural festival preparations. As the group progresses, they’re attacked by the Yokai, which the group easily eliminates. However, in doing so, Amakusa’s swords are damaged, and he’s not of much help afterward. In the next scene, Mob and Katsuya manage to defeat the remaining Yokai, including the 4 Hell Lords of Hyakki (the group’s name).

While the fight still remains as the Yokai King is there. Upon seeing the Yokai King, Amakusa is terrified, but thanks to Mob and Katsuya, the Yokai King is also eliminated. Meanwhile, the episode ends on a happy note, with Mob getting the idea of creating the costumes based on the Yokai they eliminated.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 release schedule

Now for the part that fans can’t wait for, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 will release on Wednesday, October 19th, on multiple platforms; fans can head over to Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Prime Video.

As for the precise release time for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3, it will be available to stream at 9 AM PT. As usual, the release time will differ for different time zones and is mentioned below.