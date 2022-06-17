We Can Reverse Climate Change Using Space Bubbles, Claim MIT Scientists

When you think about solutions for climate change, bubbles are the last thing you might think of. But turns out we can save the world by using easy-to-pop bubbles. A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology believes that we can fight climate change with space bubbles.

According to a report from Gizmodo, researchers have outlined a strategy that requires a huge raft of bubbles, to be precisely positioned between Earth and the Sun. Hence it would deflect sunlight (and thus heat) to stop further global warming.

“Geoengineering might be our final and only option. Yet, most geoengineering proposals are earth-bound, which poses tremendous risks to our living ecosystem,” a web page with the solution reads. Although it sounds bizarre and out of proportion this might actually work.

Will Space bubbles save us from climate change?

Image Credit: Unsplash

“If we deflect 1.8% of incident solar radiation before it hits our planet, we could fully reverse today’s global warming.” The researchers came up with this solution by building on the work of Roger Angel.

Angel first proposed using thin reflective films in outer space. With further research now they have produced an innovative solution that is easily deployable and fully reversible. According to the scientists, the bubble array would be formed from inflatable shields made of thin silicon or another suitable material.

The bubble cluster would be propelled into space at a Lagrange Point. Its where the gravitational pulls of the Sun and Earth create a stable orbit. According to the researchers, if the concept happens to see the light of day in the future; the completed array will be nearly the size of Brazil.

One of the key issues the scientists expressed about their concept was the difficulties of making a big film, carrying it into space, and then unfolding it to form the supposed bubble raft. To save money on shipping, they recommended making the spheres in space.

“[The] bubbles can be intentionally destroyed by breaking their surface equilibrium, this would make the solar geoengineering solution fully reversible and significantly reduce space debris,” the MIT researchers wrote.

They were even made aware of further difficulties such as maintaining the integrity of the bubble shield. “Effective replenishment rate will be studied to ensure the shield maintains its size, together with strategies to guarantee a smooth end-of-life transition,” they said.

We don’t have long to save our planet; says another report

It’s high time we take extreme measures and take climate change seriously. A recent report from IPCC suggests for we only have 3 years to fix our planet. The IPCC is a panel of experts from all over the globe that assesses various aspects that contribute to environmental damage.

How did you feel about bubbles being used as a shield? Do you think it will save us from the inevitable climate change? Comment below.