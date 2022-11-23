Mission: Impossible 7 Title Dead Reckoning Explained

Tom Cruise’s superspy, Ethan Hunt, is scheduled to return for two more Mission: Impossible movies following the success of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were numerous delays with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. However, it will now make its debut in July 2023. Along with bringing back Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge from the original Mission: Impossible, the upcoming sequel will also see the return of several cast members who have become fan favorites. This includes Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning title explained

Now, in a recent interview with Empire, writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie teased some of the difficulties Ethan Hunt will encounter in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and how this relates to the movie’s subtitle. Without going into too much detail, McQuarrie reveals that “dead reckoning” actually has a distinct meaning outside the franchise that serves as a metaphor for some upcoming storylines. He said:

“There are many things emerging from Ethan’s past. ‘Dead reckoning’ is a navigational term. It means you’re picking a course based solely on your last known position and that becomes quite the metaphor not only for Ethan, but several characters.”

Throughout the entire Mission: Impossible series, Hunt and his crew have excelled at improvising. According to McQuarrie, Hunt and his comrades will be “flying blind,” so to speak. And viewers may perceive them to be more vulnerable than they have ever been in a Mission: Impossible film. McQuarrie will undoubtedly have the superspy going off against stronger challenges than he’s ever faced before. And this could explain Kittridge’s return, as the two future films seem to act as the conclusion and a farewell to Cruise’s Hunt.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theaters on July 14, 2023. Meanwhile, Part Two comes on June 28, 2024.