When Is Mismatched Season 2 Releasing Online?

The story of Rishi and Dimple left an amazing mark on the audience in Mismatched season 1. It showed a simple yet amazing story of how opposites truly attract. In a perfect world, the two would never be involved in a romantic relationship. Mismatched season 2 will dive deeper into this unlikely love story between Rishi and Dimple.

Apart from the love story angle, the series will also focus on the pressure of dealing with academics. Which side will win? Will it be the hopeless romantic in Rishi? Or the logical tech geek in Dimple? You will find out after watching the new season.

Apart from the love story angle, the series will also focus on the pressure of dealing with academics. Which side will win? Will it be the hopeless romantic in Rishi? Or the logical tech geek in Dimple? You will find out after watching the new season.

Image credit: Netflix

The second season of the popular TV show will be released on October 14, 2022. Since the show is a Netflix exclusive, you can watch it by heading over to this page on the platform.

Moreover, the release time of the series is 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. It's the standard release time of most shows arriving on Netflix.

Can I watch Mismatched season 2 for free on Netflix?

In order to watch anything for free on Netflix, fans would need a free trial. But the streaming juggernaut has discontinued that feature. So does that mean it’s impossible to watch it for free? Well, technically, no. There are still a few offers that you can use to get a free account on Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This is it from our end. Are you excited for Mismatched season 2? Let us know your expectations from the show in the comments section below.