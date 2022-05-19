Microsoft’s First ISO Image For Windows 11 Is Now Available

The biggest software vendor globally – Microsoft, quite recently put out its first ISO for Windows 11. The company has also released an ISO image for the new Windows 11 Preview build on the Dev channel. This will permit Windows Insiders to perform a thorough and clean operating system installation.

Before this, Microsoft initiated different Windows 11 builds in ‘Beta’ and ‘Dev’ channels. The Beta channels received Windows 11’s 22621 build; on the other hand, the Dev channels received Windows 11’s 25115 build.

However, those keen to install the new Dev branch were unsuccessful in using ISOs and needed assistance from Windows’s ‘Reset this PC’ feature.

Microsoft’s recent venture

Currently, Microsoft has developed Windows 11 Insider build 25120 and made an ISO available for release. Insiders can make use of this to install the operating system.

To allow a vast category of hardware to start testing new Dev builds, Microsoft has said that users of Windows 11 on ARM devices can upgrade to Windows 11 build 25120. Simultaneously, the company is also testing the display of interactive content that is lightweight through its Widgets app for Windows Insider’s subset.

Microsoft also revealed that some insiders will witness one of the ‘conceptual features’ as the company explores lightweight interactive content on its Windows desktop with this preview build.

Today, Windows exposes this type of content in the widgets board. To begin assessing this general idea and interaction model, the first exploration in this area adds a search box displayed on the desktop that enables you to search the web.

Lastly, this build also comes packed with a few alterations to the new ‘Suggested Actions feature’ and takes care of some persistent bugs.

Previous builds

Microsoft revealed the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22454, its second Dev channel, before its recent ones. The company also offers official Insider ISO images for Windows 11 build 22000.132 and Windows 10 build 19044.1202.

These innovations were not tied to the next version of the OS but were a pre-release build. This is where Dev channels come in handy; they test out recent features under the state of ‘vNext.’ ISO images are particularly useful for a clean installation of the OS.

Hence, if you want to try out Windows 11, you don’t have to install Windows and enroll in the Dev channel; instead, you can download the ISO.