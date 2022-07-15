Microsoft Takes A U-Turn For Windows 11 Updates With 3-Year Release Cycle

Microsoft is making significant changes to its Windows release cycle. The company is transitioning to a new engineering schedule for windows, returning to a traditional three-year update release cycle. Although, the approach is limited to major versions of the Windows client, with feature drops in between.

Previously Microsoft opted for a yearly release for updates. According to sources, Microsoft plans to release “major” updates to the Windows client every three years. The next release is anticipated for 2024, three years after Windows 11 in 2021.

Image: Unsplash

This means that the 2023 client version of Windows (codenamed Sun Valley 3) has been abandoned. However, there is more to the story. According to Windows Central, Microsoft plans to raise the output of new features released with the most recent version of Windows.

Microsoft is starting a new “Moments” engineering effort from Windows 11 version 22H2. “Moments” allows the company to roll out new features and experiences throughout the year. However, these feature releases will be outside of a major OS release.

Further in the report, it said that Microsoft plans to ship new features of Windows up to four times a year. The introduction of the Taskbar weather button on Windows 11 earlier this year served as a system test for Microsoft.

The company will employ the same strategy for these Moments, grouping several fresh features; that have been tested with Insiders and distributed to everyone on top of the most recent Windows shipping release.

Many of the capabilities slated to be included in the now-canceled Sun Valley 3 client release will be included in one of these Moments built on top of Sun Valley 2 in the fall of 2023.

Lastly, these changes to the Windows roadmap are substantial all around. Microsoft will be able to continue releasing significant updates to the Windows client regularly as it has in the past, thanks to the improvements.

The company can also keep adding new features and updates to the Windows version already in use, rolling them out to users frequently and regularly. What are your thoughts on Microsoft opting for a three-year release cycle? Comment down below.