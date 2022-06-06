Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Microsoft Store Will Skip App Updates If You’re Using Them

Being tested in the new Insider Preview.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Microsoft Store On Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a new MS Store feature that will automatically skip app updates for the apps you’re currently using. The announcement was made alongside Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 for Dev channel users.

Microsoft Store has already made the app update process quite smooth, and we don’t even have to restart our machines in most cases. Now, with the new feature in action, users will have the option to update those apps manually later to avoid losing any important data.

The latest insider build also improves Microsoft Store performance on ARM64, among many changes. In fact, the build carries an updated Microsoft Store (Version 22205.1401.3.0).

Apart from that, there are changes in other areas like an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. Fixes a also made to the File Explorer, Settings, Windows Search, etc.

Speaking of known issues in the build, Insiders on Surface Pro X devices might see a black screen waking up the devices from hibernation. The user will have to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get the device back to normal.

Another issue arising is that shutting down via the Start Menu isn’t working for some users. Also, certain apps in full-screen mode may prevent live captions from being visible.

Find your dream job

Aditya Tiwari

Aditya Tiwari

Aditya likes to cover topics related to Microsoft, Windows 10, Apple Watch, and interesting gadgets. But when he is not working, you can find him binge-watching random videos on YouTube (after he has wasted an hour on Netflix trying to find a good show). Reach out at [email protected]

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022