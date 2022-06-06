Microsoft Store Will Skip App Updates If You’re Using Them

Microsoft is testing a new MS Store feature that will automatically skip app updates for the apps you’re currently using. The announcement was made alongside Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 for Dev channel users.

Microsoft Store has already made the app update process quite smooth, and we don’t even have to restart our machines in most cases. Now, with the new feature in action, users will have the option to update those apps manually later to avoid losing any important data.

The latest insider build also improves Microsoft Store performance on ARM64, among many changes. In fact, the build carries an updated Microsoft Store (Version 22205.1401.3.0).

Apart from that, there are changes in other areas like an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. Fixes a also made to the File Explorer, Settings, Windows Search, etc.

Speaking of known issues in the build, Insiders on Surface Pro X devices might see a black screen waking up the devices from hibernation. The user will have to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get the device back to normal.

Another issue arising is that shutting down via the Start Menu isn’t working for some users. Also, certain apps in full-screen mode may prevent live captions from being visible.