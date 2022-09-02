Microsoft Spots A TikTok Bug That Could Compromise Your Private Videos

Users have always had security concerns from TikTok. And now Microsoft Defender Research Team has discovered a significant bug in the TikTok app for Android. According to reports, the vulnerability lets hackers take over the private videos of TikTok users.

When a targeted user clicks on a specially-crafted URL, attackers can exploit this vulnerability to steal accounts without the user’s knowledge.

This TikTok bug will leak your data

Business Standard says, attackers may have gained access to and altered users’ TikTok profiles and sensitive information, such as posting Private videos, sending messages, and uploading files. TikTok’s Android app is available in two versions: one for East and Southeast Asia and another for the rest of the world.

During a TikTok vulnerability analysis, the Microsoft team discovered that the vulnerabilities were caused by the app’s two versions for Android and iOS, which have more than 1.5 billion downloads combined through the Google Play Store.

Following a thorough examination of the implications, An Microsoft Security researcher informed TikTok of the issues after carefully reviewing the implications.

What can you do?

TikTok has always been in talks for the security of user data. Because TikTok lacks end-to-end encryption, it makes sending private or personal direct messages less secure. We recommend that you avoid clicking links from unknown users and blog posts from accounts you don’t recognize.

