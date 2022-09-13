Microsoft Releases Its First Ever Surface Gaming Laptop

Microsoft will soon conduct its surface event for 2022, and according to reports, the company may unveil its first surface gaming laptop. Because Surface laptops are generally high-end productivity machines, a gaming laptop is a bit surprising. As per the leaks, the surface gaming laptop from Microsoft might come in two models; Intel i5 and intel i7 12th Generation.

Similarly, the GPU on the device may also be a powerful one. The i5 model will have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory. At the same time, the i7 model will rock the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 Ti laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 GPU memory.

Surface Gaming Laptop specs

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft’s premium Surface Laptop lineup, which offers a 2-in-1 mobile experience, has sparked a reformation in the laptop ecosystem. While being thin and light, these devices are also more expensive.

However, we now have information revealing the first ever ‘Gaming Laptop’ from the Surface series. The report comes from The Prime Gaming, which has released the alleged specs of Microsoft’s upcoming purported Gaming laptop.

The ‘Surface Gaming Laptop’ is not a single device but a series. You can expect top-of-the-line performance with i5 and i7 Alder Lake CPUs.

Furthermore, the specifications suggest that the screen on the Surface gaming Laptop might have a 16-inch Pixelsense Flow display. It indicates that the touch screen is back, with a refresh rate reaching 165Hz. The screen resolution is 25601440 (1440p), with Dolby Vision support.

Coming battery, the i5 model will have a battery life of 16 hours, whereas the i7 model will last up to 15 hours of typical usage. The laptop may also include a 102W charger for i5 models and a 127W charger for i7 models.

Image: Prime Gaming

However, the weights of the Laptops are on the lighter side. This questions the laptop’s thermal management, as there might not be much room for it. Microsoft has done a decent job with its previous models, mainly the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Laptop 4, regarding thermal management. Hopefully, it’s the same for the upcoming gaming laptop from the company. Are you excited about the launch? Comment below.