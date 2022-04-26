World’s First Meta Store Opens In California: Try Metaverse Before You Buy It

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced its first Meta Store in Burlingame, California. The store is set for a grand opening on 9 May. Meta Store will be a space where customers can experience Meta hardware before buying it.

Meta launched a slew of hardware in the last couple of years. It includes Portal, Quest 2 headset, and Ray-Ban Stories. With a full-fledged physical store, Meta wants users to get a hands-on experience of the metaverse.

First Meta Store

Image: Meta

When customers visit the Meta Store, they can experience Ray-Ban Stories, a smart glass that company has launched in collaboration with famous glassmaker Ray-Ban. They can also try a range of styles, colors, and lenses to find the perfect Ray-Ban Stories.

The store will have a demo area for Portal. Customers visiting the store can place a video call to see the Smart Camera and try features like Story Time. Meta has built a special display wall for Quest 2. One can explore the hardware, accessories, and content available today.

There is also a demo area where visitors can try Beat Saber, GOLF+, or Real VR Fishing. They will also get a 30 seconds mixed reality clip which they can share on social media. We could soon see such clips on stories of people visiting the Meta Store.

The first store is built in a 1,550 square feet area. It is near the Reality Labs HQ, the metaverse division of Meta. Depending on the first one’s success, Meta will plan more outlets across the United States. The opening hours of the Meta Store are 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M Pacific Time. The exact address is 322 Airport Blvd in Burlingame, California.

When the store opens on 9 May, customers can buy Quest 2, Quest 2 accessories, and Portal devices. Ray-Ban Stories will not be available for purchase initially; however, retail associates will help customers order them from Ray-Ban’s official website. Meta has also added a Shop tap on its website. Those in different cities and can’t visit the store can shop all hardware products online.