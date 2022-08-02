Back To The Future Truck: Revisiting Mercedes-Benz’s Driverless Truck

Although it may not be apparent, trucks are one of the lifelines of logistics. They are a crucial cog in the system and function day and night to deliver services to consumers. Therefore, it is only natural that every time technology penetrates the vehicle industry, with something like semi-autonomous driving, trucks also undergo big changes.

Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025 is one of the instances where engineers have implemented cutting-edge technology into trucks. It is a truck prototype that can drive itself for the most part and requires minimal intervention from the driver.

Till now, most of us have only seen this kind of niche technology commercially release for cars such as Teslas. So, here’s a video showing the self-driving Future Truck 2025 in action.

Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025: A Pipedream, Still

Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025 concept truck comes from the German automaker Daimler Truck, which is a subsidiary of Daimler, the firm that owns the Mercedes-Benz brand. It was first exhibited as early as 2014, but there is no update on its current status. The “2025” in its name reflects its predicted release year at the time of unveiling.

In a demo drive, the advanced truck ran semi-autonomously using a technology called “Highway Pilot,” which relies on advanced spatial awareness. During a journey, the truck prompts the user to take action only in important situations, such as when an ambulance needs to be given way.

A salient feature is its blue embedded lighting on the front that alerts others on the road as needed. When it comes to speed, it can go as fast as 85kmph. While Future Truck drives itself, the driver’s seat can rotate up to 45 degrees. This gives the driver more leg space and hence more comfort during auto-pilot sessions.

Image: Daimler Truck

As of now, Mercedes-Benz has archived Future Truck’s webpage from its website, signaling that the idea has been put on hold. Although Daimler Truck’s website still hosts a short article on the futuristic vehicle, there is no news on its development. A major part of the reason for ditching the prototype truck seems to be the many legal and societal constraints that come with driverless vehicles.

Interestingly, Daimler Truck has since changed its focus from autonomous driving to automated driving. In other words, it now emphasizes helping drivers using tech rather than replacing them with tech.

Do you think autonomous vehicles will replace drivers within this century? Tell us your predictions in the comments below. While you are here, check out the intense crash tests that trucks have to go through before commercial release.