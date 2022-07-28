Meet The New ‘Crush’ In Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer

Never Have I Ever, created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling debuted on Netflix in April 2020. And it has since been renewed for a third season, which will premiere on August 12, 2022. It primarily follows the romantic adventures of Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is also dealing with her father’s recent death.

Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and Darren Barnet round out the main cast, with former tennis pro John McEnroe serving as narrator.

Devi’s love life has grown increasingly difficult as the seasons have gone by. She chased the popular boy Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Barnet) throughout season 1, not realizing that her academic rival Ben Gross (Lewison) was also much in love with her.

At the start of season 2, she tried to maintain a balance in her relationships with both boys, which led to each of them breaking down over the course of one horrific night. However, she and Paxton were able to reconcile and got back together at the end of season 2.

Never Have I Ever season 3: A new potential love interest

Today, Netflix dropped the trailer for Never Have I Ever season 3. The two-minute video delves into the school’s reaction to Devi and Paxton’s relationship. Being a part of “Daxton” does not solve all of Devi’s problems as she imagined.

Their connection becomes more problematic almost immediately with the entrance of a fresh new Indian-American teen character named Des (Anirudh Pisharody), who even Devi’s mother described as hot.

Given Devi’s rocky relationship with Paxton, Des will almost certainly be considered a possible love interest. When Devi’s love triangle turns into a love square, it will undoubtedly shake up the series’ dynamic, bringing in some new blood just as the Ben-Paxton feud was becoming too tiresome.

Given that Never Have I Ever season 4 (which will also be the show’s final season) will also feature Love, Victory’s Michael Cimino as a heartthrob skater named Ethan, Devi has a long way to go before she settles into a relationship.

Never Have I Ever season 3 will premiere on August 12, 2022, on Netflix.