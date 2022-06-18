Meet The “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” In New K-Drama

The Hallyu world of South Korea has once again set the stage to take its fans by storm by introducing the unique character of Woo Young Woo in the new k-drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”. Played by Park Eun Bin, the series is directed by the amazing Yoo In Shik and written by screenwriter Moon Ji Woon.

The Plot and the Characters

The story is set to revolve around the character of a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome who joins a major law firm. The intelligent character of Young Woo has an IQ of 164, extremely sharp memory, and impressive critical thinking ability. She also graduated at the top of her class from Seoul National University, but does not seem to fare well in any social situations and struggles with such interactions.

Both leads of Extraordinary Attorney Woo have featured on Netflix before. Actress Park Eun Bin starred in The King’s Affection in the roles of Yeon Seon, Lee Hwi, and Dam Yi. Outside of Netflix, Park Eun Bin was praised for her performance in Hot Stove League.

Kang Tae Oh starred in both seasons of My First First Love. In 2020, he starred in Run On and most recently seen in the k-drama Thirty-Nine.

Regarding her character, Park Eun Bin recently said in an interview,

“When I first read the script, rather than thinking, ‘What would it be like if I played that role?’ I thought the project itself was interesting. I thought it was a really great drama.” “Woo Young Woo isn’t someone you want to help but a pure-hearted person you want to befriend.” “‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is a project that allowed me to face the fear of taking challenges. Just as Woo Young Woo steps into the world and excitedly burns her passion, I am also learning courage and bravery from her.”

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will premiere jointly on ENA and Netflix on June 29 at 9 p.m. KST.