MediaTek Dimensity 1050 5G: The Next Mid Range King?

The Mediatek Dimensity SoCs are becoming extremely popular as they are responsible for getting a huge market share for the company. The Taiwanese chipmaker is now expanding its range with the arrival of another excellent chipset known as the MediaTek Dimensity 1050.

The chipset is a lower-spec variant of Dimensity 1100 SoC in terms of functionality and features. However, it also became the first processor in the company’s manufacturing history that comes with sub-6GHz 5G connectivity and dual mmWave.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 5G Specification

The Dimensity 1050 has an Octa-core processor built using double ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and a 6nm process. Although the company didn’t specify the efficiency cores, it is expected to be around six ARM Cortex-A55.

The processor will also feature ARM Mali-G610 for efficient graphics processing. It is compatible with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 suite, thus offering access to extra optimization tools and impeccable features for a matchless gaming experience.

Image Credit – MediaTek

It also comes with complete HD+ resolution screen support with a refresh rate of 144Hz, hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, the HDR10+ playback, and Dolby Vision.

The chip includes 3CC carrier aggregation for the sub-6GHz (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation for the mmWave (FR2) spectrum. It is also deemed to provide a downlink speed that is 53% quicker than the LTE + mmWave combination.

Finally, it is completely compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and 2×2 MIMO antennas, allowing for super-quick Wi-Fi connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 5G Availablity

The expected launch date will be between July and September of 2022. While the company hasn’t leaked more details about the processor, we are eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Will it prove to be a valuable addition that gets gamers and enthusiasts on their feet, or will it be just another name to the series we are yet to see? Until the processor is officially launched, all we can do is wait and hope for the best.