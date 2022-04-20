“Mayans M.C.” Season 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“Mayans M.C.” is a hit American crime drama by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is set in the same universe as the massively popular “Sons of Anarchy,” which ended in 2014. So in 2018, after four long years, we got to see more of that universe in three brilliant seasons, and now we’re waiting for Mayans M.C. Season 4.

Speaking of which, let’s talk about the release date of the new season. Season 4’s premiere aired on April 19 at 10 pm EST, and just like the previous seasons, it aired on FX. But FX is a TV channel, so will there be a streaming release?

And if there is a streaming release, when will we get the new episodes? If those questions popped into your head, this guide is perfect for you. So let’s talk about where to watch the new episode online and more.

Where to watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 online?

Image Credit: FX

Like most shows on FX, it is very easy to guess where this new season will end. And, of course, that streaming platform is none other than Hulu. But do note that the new episode will air a day later than the FX release. So expect the premiere to be available on Hulu on April 20, 2022.

Since we have brought up Hulu, there’s also a bit more we would like to talk about this veteran platform. There’s many other awesome releases coming to it this week, along with the aforementioned season 4. So you should check out all the releases heading to Hulu in April’s third week right here.

What to expect from ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4?

The show is based on the universe of “Sons of Anarchy” and specifically the “Mayans” gang from the show. It follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former convict who tries to escape from the clutches of such a life. But situations and relationships continue to bind him back from a peaceful crime-free life.

So in all three seasons, we see Ezekiel slowly drowning in this life of darkness as he is pushed more and more into crime. And in this new season, he is completely drowning in it with no way out. It is shaping up to be a rough time for our protagonist.

It will be interesting to see how far the creators will take Ezekiel’s story. What do you think will happen? Let us know your expectations in the comments below.