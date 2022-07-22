Masterchef US season 11 Streaming Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Masterchef US season 11 was one of the most exciting seasons to date of this massively popular culinary show. It ran from June 2, 2021 to September 15, 2021 featuring the trio of Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich returning as judges.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

However, the twist this time is that each episode will feature a new culinary legend as a guest stage. And thus we will be meeting some awesome chefs like Curtis John, Paula Deen, Micheal Mina and many more. This corelates to the actual title of season 11 which is “Masterchef: Legends”.

But that’s not all, there is even a slight but very impactful change to the rules as well. In season 11, only 15 people will receive the white apron instead of the usual 20. So the competition between these passionate amateur cooks is going to be more fierce than ever.

Now that you’re all hyped up, let’s talk about the streaming release date for this show. And along with that, we will also go over the streaming platform for it as well. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Image Credit: Masterchef US

Streaming these kinds of reality tv shows is always very difficult as they don’t come to streaming most of the time. But this cooking competition series is coming to streaming and the platform for it is going to be Voot Select. The episodes will be coming to this streamer on July 22, 2022.

While we’re talking about streaming, we have to mention one of the biggest names in streaming right now which is “House of the Dragon”. The spin off series of the massively popular Game of Thrones is now inching towards its August release date. If you’re interested, check out it’s new trailer right here.

How to watch Masterchef US season 11 for free?

Image Credit: Masterchef US

Now Voot Select is a spectacular streaming platform, so of course it has a paid subscription fees. But luckily they do have free trial. However, if you’ve already used that up you can try the 6 Months Free Voot Premium on Paytm First.

That’s all we have for today. Are you fan of this franchise? Have you seen the other versions? Which one is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.