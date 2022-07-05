Mashle: Magic And Muscles Anime Adaptation Announced

“Mashle: Magic And Muscles” is a popular fantasy Shonen manga written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. The manga began in January 2020 and since then has been one of the major properties of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So it’s no surprise that we’re finally getting the anime adaptation of this awesome manga. Moreover, we now also know the release window for this exciting upcoming anime. You’ll find all that you need to know and more down below.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles anime trailer

The trailer does not show off much of the anime. We only see some manga panels as a cool-sounding voice tells us a bit about the plot. But in the end, we get the release window of the anime being 2023. Although we don’t when in 2023 is the release, we expect that to be revealed somewhere in 2022 itself.

But while you wait, why not check some great anime airing right now? The highly anticipated second season of the psychological thriller “Classroom of the Elite” is finally here. If you’re interested, check out our guide for its release right here.

What is ‘Mashle: Magic And Muscles’ about?

Image Credit: VIZ

Our story is set in a fantasy world where magic is everything. Those with a lot of it are much better off in society than those that don’t have as much. We follow Mash Burnedead, a boy without magic who lives with his adoptive father, Regro, after he is abandoned for being worthless.

Find your dream job

For the sake of himself and Regro, Mash wants the title of “Divine Visionary,” a title given to exceptional students of the Easton Magic Academy. But how will he do that without magic? With pure might and muscles, of course. Expect hilarious and satisfying scenes of our overpowered protagonist showing gaudy wizards the power of muscles.