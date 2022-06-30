Masaba Masaba 2 Is Coming To You On 29th July!

Netflix India is all set to bring back a popular original, Masaba Masaba. Starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and veteran actress Neena Gupta, the series will return in July 2022. The makers released an intriguing date announcement video on Thursday, featuring the ace designer, Neena Gupta, and her onscreen best friend Rytasha Rathore.

In the video, Masaba is seen in the video sitting in the bathroom, anxiously awaiting the pregnancy test result. In the 30-second teaser, we see a worried Neena Gupta and Rytasha Rathore waiting for her outside.

Masaba, on the other hand, does not reveal and keeps the audience guessing. The video was appropriately titled by Netflix India, “We Have Good News!” Masaba also shared the same on her Instagram and wrote, “Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I’ve got some news that might just do the trick Masaba Masaba Season 2, coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in.”

A name so nice, we can't help but say it twice 🥰#MasabaMasaba Season 2 arrives 29th July with twice the fashion, twice the flair, new faces and the same shenanigans ❤️

WE ARE READY 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/aow8XYjHQz — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 30, 2022

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Masaba Masaba will also stars Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. Alongside them, the show will also feature Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The show will premiere on July 29.