Marvel’s Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan Are Now Available on Disney+

Disney’s selection of Marvel content is growing larger as several hit R-rated Marvel films are finally arriving at Disney Plus on July 22. When Disney introduced its streaming service in 2019, it was marketed as a family-friendly service. It went out of its way to maintain that image.

Edits were done to older films that had brief nudity, and f-bombs were removed from some titles, although no prior R-rated footage from Disney’s 20th Century was made available. All of that changed in 2022. When Disney altered its user profiles to allow R-rated and TV-MA videos to be streamed on certain Disney+ accounts.

The announcement follows the recent addition of adult-oriented Marvel content to the streaming service, including shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and others. The movies, like the television shows, will be available for fans to stream with parental controls turned off.

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available on Disney+

Now, Disney has announced that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available on Disney+. The studio revealed that all three R-rated X-Men films would be available on Disney+ on July 22. Users who wish to see Ryan Reynolds’ two Deadpool films and Hugh Jackman’s Logan must change their accounts to allow adult content on their profiles.

For some, the arrival of both Deadpool movies and Logan on Disney+ has been a long time coming. While some subscribers worldwide may already have access to these titles due to the international nature of Disney’s streaming service.

This will be the first time these titles are available to US subscribers. This leaves Wesley Snipes’ original Blade trilogy and Thomas Jane’s The Punisher as two other R-rated Marvel films that could eventually be available on Disney+.

