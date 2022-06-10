Mark Zuckerberg’s Social Media Team Zucked His MacBook’s Logo From Pictures

What’s more controversial, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg using a MacBook or his social media team removing the Apple logo from behind the computer? Yes, you heard us right. From the recent images, it looks like Mark’s social media team went out of the way to remove the Apple logo from Mark’s MacBook.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a picture of him sitting in a McDonald’s, working on what looked like a MacBook on his Facebook page.

Mark’s Social Media Team Removed the Logo?

Image Credit: Matt Navarra Twitter

Matt Navarra tweeted the picture on his Twitter account, pointing out the removed logo. Twitter is since raving about the whole thing. For some, it was just a laughing stock, and others outright didn’t believe Mark was using a MacBook.

meta photoshopped apple logo  off zuckerberg's macbook pic.twitter.com/3VXIsA4wHt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 9, 2022

“how do u know? that can be any laptop,” a user tweeted. Others pointed out that it could be a laptop from a different brand, like Microsoft’s Surface series.

It didn’t feel like they were obligated not to show a different brand in the picture. As Twitter users pointed out, the logo for McDonald’s is visible, and nobody made an effort to erase that.

However, this does not feel like a big deal. Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most influential people on the planet. And as it turns out, he doesn’t want to promote one of his competitor’s products. Mark using a MacBook is a statement in itself, and not publicizing the brand was a choice his team might have made on its own.

Find your dream job

For all we know, Mark was having some quality time for himself while taking care of work. As a CEO, he’s been under quite the workload, with Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta’s COO company is transitioning. The post is now being handed over to Javier Olivan, who has been a long-time asset to Meta(earlier Facebook).

However, according to Mark, Javier will have a traditional COO role, unlike Sherly, who was practically the company’s public face. Although Meta’s Stock is constantly plummeting, Mark has absolute faith in the company’s plans.

Meanwhile, you can check out the infamous tweet and read all the hilarious comments in the thread.