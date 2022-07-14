Mark Zuckerberg Announces Hands-Free WhatsApp Messaging For RayBan Stories

The hands-free capabilities for Meta’s RayBan Stories smart glasses are expanding. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, users of RayBan Stories can use WhatsApp to make calls, read messages, and transmit end-to-end encrypted conversations.

Last year, Meta enhanced Facebook Messenger with comparable features. Users will soon be able to respond immediately to WhatsApp or Messenger messages using voice commands.

RayBan Stories with hands-free WhatsApp calling

Image: Mark Zuckerberg

It would seem quite impossible to diminish RayBan’s coolness reputation, yet astonishingly, Meta managed to do so last year only by association. In September 2021, Meta unveiled its RayBan Stories smart spectacles in collaboration with the world’s largest eyeglasses company EssilorLuxottica.

You can use the glasses to receive phone calls and capture pictures and videos using the two inbuilt 5 MP cameras. You can even listen to music through the in-frame speakers. However, For optimal functionality, the glasses must be connected to a smartphone.

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is introducing hands-free WhatsApp calling and messaging on RayBan Stories. The glasses will be able to read out incoming messages.

“Soon, you’ll also be able to directly reply to Messenger or WhatsApp messages with voice commands,” he wrote. Users can now use voice commands to call or send messages on WhatsApp hands-free by saying “Hey Facebook, call…” or “Hey Facebook, send a message to…” Additionally, you can hear brand-new WhatsApp messages.

According to Meta, the update is currently being rolled out in stages to the Facebook View app for iOS and Android. It will be accessible to all users in the upcoming days. Make sure your glasses are up to date by checking in the Facebook View app.

Make sure your glasses are linked by tapping Your glasses > Glasses update and then follow the on-screen instructions to update. What are your thoughts on the latest update to RayBan stories? Comment below.