Meet Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1, The Bike That Rides On Water

Although we haven’t yet replicated the biblical tale of walking on water, we do have the technology to ride a bike on water now. Manta5’s Hydrofoiler XE-1 is a unique electric vehicle that lets you travel on water bodies.

On this water-friendly bike, you can pedal across rivers, ride sea waves, and cycle along the coastlines with convenience. According to its New Zealand-based manufacturer, Hydrofoiler XE-1 is the world’s first water bike that mimics the conventional cycling experience.

Moreover, this hydrofoil bike employs the same technology as that of competitive sailboats. Therefore, you can rest assured that you will get top-notch seafaring performance with this product. For those who want to know how Hydrofoiler XE-1’s technology translates into the application, here’s a video worth watching.

As per Manta5, their hydrofoil e-bike is suitable for riders of various fitness levels. Furthermore, it can be used for traveling, training, competitive sports, and other purposes. Also, you can kickstart your hydrofoil bike journey from a variety of launch points, ranging from a jetty all the way to deep waters.

Hydrofoiler XE-1: Specifications and price

For powering its way through tides while staying afloat, it relies on a 460W electric motor that can boost you to speeds of up to 21kmph or 13mph or 11 knots. Additionally, it has 7 different levels of electric assist to ensure you have a smooth ride. Also, its battery packs a power of 882Wh and provides up to 4 hours of usage on a single charge. Talking about replenishing the battery, it takes roughly 3 hours to go from zero to a hundred.

Coming to its dimensions, the Hydrofoiler XE-1 sports quite a portable design and can easily fit in the trunk of an SUV. It weighs 31kgs or 68lbs and comes with ergonomic features that make it suitable for different sizes of riders given they don’t exceed the 100kgs weight limit.

The Hydrofoiler XE-1 from Manto5 is currently available for purchase from its official website and from the resellers. You can take this technology home for around $8990 (excluding shipping and handling charges).

So, that was all about Manto5’s e-bike that travels on water — a peculiar way to move around, no doubt. If you are interested, take a look at more weird ways you can travel around town.