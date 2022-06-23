“Man Vs Bee” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Rowan Atkinson is an icon when it comes to the comedy genre. We have all watched the superhit TV show, “Mr. Bean.” Since then, Atkinson hasn’t looked back and has given fans some terrific shows and movies over the years. Well, the veteran actor will soon be back with his new series “Man Vs Bee.”

It’s as simple as it sounds. A man, who Atkinson will play, gets in a tug of war with a bee. Yes, quite literally, a bee will give him a run for his money throughout the show. The short-comedy series will feature a total of 10 episodes. Moreover, each episode will be just 10-minutes.

With that being said, let’s talk about the show’s release date. You will also find out where to watch the short series online.

Image credit: Netflix

The 2022 TV show is gearing for a global release on June 24, 2022. It will be available at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. As for its release platform, it is none other than Netflix. Before moving forward, check our guide on the Netflix release time schedule right here.

Also, another much-anticipated show will be released on Netflix on June 24, 2022. Yes, we are talking about Money Heist Korea, which will be hitting the deck simultaneously as Atkinson’s new series.

Can I watch ‘Man Vs Bee’ for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix no longer provides a free trial to its new users. Previously, that was how users watched shows for free, albeit for a limited period. Fortunately, a few telecom companies still provide a subscription to Netflix with their plans. You can take advantage of such offers to get a free account on Netflix.

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios. T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99. Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This is it for this article. Are you planning to watch this series this weekend? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.